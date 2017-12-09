Adel's 16 points lead Louisville past rival Indiana, 71-62

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Deng Adel scored 16 points, including a key jumper with 41 seconds remaining, and Dwayne Sutton followed with a layup off a steal 12 seconds later to help Louisville hold off rival Indiana 71-62 on Saturday.

The visiting Hoosiers got within 65-62 with 58.2 seconds left on De'ron Davis' free throw, but Adel soon answered with a jumper as the shot wound down to make it a five-point game. Ryan McMahon then stole the ball and fed Sutton on the break for a layup to make it 69-62, and Quentin Snider (13 points) added two free throws with 16 seconds left to seal the Cardinals' second straight win.

Adel shot just 6 of 15 from the field but made consecutive 3-pointers coming out of halftime to put Louisville (6-2) ahead in a half it shot just 42 percent. But the Cardinals made critical shots to keep the Hoosiers (5-5) at bay.

Juwan Morgan had 17 points and Josh Newkirk 13 for Indiana, which led 36-35 at halftime but shot just 40 percent.

It was still a tense game, providing energy to a matchup of storied rivals that began with less buzz from a year ago with both programs transitioning under new coaches. David Padgett took over in September on an interim basis after Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid leave and eventually fired October in the wake of a federal investigation of college basketball. Archie Miller has taken over the Hoosiers.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: After making 5 of 11 from long range in the first half, the Hoosiers missed all 12 in the second. That struggle, coupled with their failure to slow down Louisville after halftime, shifted momentum as they failed to follow up with their Big Ten Conference win over Iowa.

Louisville: A sputtering perimeter game surprisingly got its biggest lift from the Cardinals' frontcourt, with 6-foot-11 Malik Williams making his first three attempts in the first half. Adel followed suit with two big makes after halftime, and Ray Spalding (10 points, 14 rebounds) draining one as well. Ryan McMahon's long-awaited return from a fractured rib provided another boost as Louisville shot 9 of 26 from long range. Anas Mahmoud had 10 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 2:41 remaining.

UP NEXT

Indiana faces in-state rival and No. 9 Notre Dame on Dec. 16 in the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.

Louisville hosts Bryant on Monday in the Gotham Classic.

