Baker Mayfield wins Heisman, beats out Lamar Jackson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Baker Mayfield won the Heisman on Saturday, beating out UofL quarterback and phenom Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was one of three Heisman finalists, along with Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Stanford's Bryce Love.

In 2016, Jackson became the youngest person to ever win the Heisman Trophy.

Jackson finished the 2017 regular season with 3,489 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He was also the first player in NCAA history to rush for over 1,000 yards and pass for over 3,000 in consecutive seasons.

The Jackson-led Cardinals will face the Bulldogs of Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

