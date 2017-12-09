Vatican visitor Cardinal Turkson comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A visitor from the Vatican was in Louisville on Saturday as part of the 4th Archdiocesan Black Catholic Congress.

Over 400 people attended the event, which included religious workshops and featured the prominent Ghanaian Cardinal Turkson.

Turkson is a Ghanaian Cardinal who works closely with Pope Francis. He heads a Vatican council responsible for humanitarian issues like migration and unemployment.

The event was organized by Annette Mandley-Turner, the Executive Director of the Archdiocese of Louisville's Office of Multicultural Ministry.

The day long retreat opened with song and mass.

"To have Cardinal Turkson at our event started as a dream,” Mandley-Turner said. “He holds a very important role in Rome."

Mandley-Turner asked the Cardinal to be a part of the Congress in Louisville.

The Archdiocese of Louisville's Office of Multicultural Ministry displayed the originality of a black Catholic Mass while hosting the Cardinal. Inside the Flaget Retreat Center, African drum music penetrated souls.

Mandley-Turner explained that traditions from Africa, American slavery and Catholicism all influenced the mass.

"We have integrated our Afrocentric roots into the mass," Mandley-Turner said.

Cardinal Turkson came to Louisville to encourage Catholics to be active in their faith.

"Every government has ministers that take on different roles, and I happen to be just one of the small ones," Cardinal Turkson said. “Human are the utmost goodness that God made. We need to cherish life of all forms."

As the clergy made their exit procession, the vibrant music returned and Mandley-Turner was proud to display religious enthusiasm in Louisville.

