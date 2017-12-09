NKY police beating 'porch pirates' to the punch

Two people have been hospitalized - one with a head injury - after being struck with a table leg in Tyler.More >>
Two people have been hospitalized - one with a head injury - after being struck with a table leg in Tyler.More >>
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.More >>
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
Two thieves used stolen credit cards to pay a skydive center to take a video that investigators later acquired. Police are asking anyone who may recognize the couple to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.More >>
Two thieves used stolen credit cards to pay a skydive center to take a video that investigators later acquired. Police are asking anyone who may recognize the couple to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>