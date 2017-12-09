Judge dies days before trial of private eye over Trump taxes

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (AP) - A senior federal judge in Louisiana died Saturday, days before he was to preside over the trial of a private investigator accused of trying to get Donald Trump's tax returns illegally during the 2016 presidential campaign, court officials said.
Chief Judge Brian A. Jackson of Louisiana's Middle District said Saturday in a statement that Judge James J. Brady had died. Michael McConnell, clerk of court for the district, confirmed that Brady died Saturday at a Baton Rouge hospital after a brief illness.
Brady was to preside as jury selection began Monday in the trial of Jordan Hamlett. It was not immediately clear what would happen with the trial following Brady's death.
The 32-year-old Lafayette resident is charged with misusing a Social Security number in his attempts to access Trump's tax information through a government website. Authorities say Hamlett failed in his attempts to get Trump's tax returns several weeks before last year's presidential election.
Hamlett's attorney says he didn't have "intent to deceive" - a key element of the charge he faces.
Every president since Jimmy Carter has released tax returns, in what has become an American tradition during presidential elections. Trump has refused to release his.
A biography on the court's website says Brady was nominated to the bench in 1999 by then-President Bill Clinton and assumed senior status in December 2013. Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for federal judges, who get lifetime appointments. It enables them to take reduced caseloads while continuing to draw a salary.
The district's chief judge said in his statement that Brady's fellow judges "mourn the loss of our esteemed colleague and friend." He continued, "Judge Brady's remarkable career as a federal judge was exemplary and his commitment to providing equal justice under the law resonated throughout his career as a lawyer and a judge. He will forever be remembered for his extraordinary integrity, compassion and devotion to the rule of law."
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement that Brady "represented honesty, fairness and integrity on the federal bench in Louisiana, and his wisdom in the courtroom will be sorely missed."
Acting U.S. Attorney Corey R. Amundson called him "a great man, and a dedicated jurist with tremendous compassion, integrity and ability."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.More >>
Firefighters in Southern California were on high alert for dangerous fire potential even before the first blazes broke out.More >>
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.More >>
Sen. Al Franken said Thursday he would resign, just a day after new allegations brought the number of women alleging he had groped or tried to kiss them to at least eight.More >>
The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capitalMore >>
The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capitalMore >>
Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol HillMore >>
Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol HillMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance DayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance DayMore >>
An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.More >>
An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.More >>
Southern California wind warning reaches unprecedented purple or "extreme' level, pushing wildfire danger into uncharted territory.More >>
Southern California wind warning reaches unprecedented purple or "extreme' level, pushing wildfire danger into uncharted territory.More >>
A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsyMore >>
A push is underway to have the U.S. government remove barriers to clinical trials of marijuana to see how effective it is in treating ailments in both pets and people, and one university in Colorado is already testing dogs with arthritis and epilepsyMore >>
San Diego's spiraling real estate values feed spiraling homelessness, contributing to worst US hepatitis outbreak in 20 yearsMore >>
San Diego's spiraling real estate values feed spiraling homelessness, contributing to worst US hepatitis outbreak in 20 yearsMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
College student brings Hollywood stars to tears at 26th annual Women in Entertainment breakfastMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>
A wildfire has erupted in Los Angeles' exclusive Bel-Air section as one corner of Southern California after another finds itself under siege from an outbreak of wind-whipped blazesMore >>