Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 58, Blackford 56
Bedford N. Lawrence 70, Charlestown 29
Beech Grove 58, Indpls Manual 57
Bloomington South 72, Decatur Central 42
Brownstown 72, S. Ripley 42
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Columbia City 32
Cass 57, Carroll (Flora) 43
Clay City 47, Eminence 44
Clinton Prairie 61, Delphi 53
Cloverdale 48, Monrovia 45
Covington 84, Benton Central 43
Crothersville 48, Borden 46
Danville 89, Cascade 46
Delta 67, Hamilton Hts. 60
E. Central 59, Switzerland Co. 50
Eastern (Greene) 73, N. Knox 54
Eastern (Greentown) 81, Southwood 53
Eastside 52, Prairie Hts. 36
Edgewood 47, Bloomfield 29
Edinburgh 50, N. Decatur 49
Elwood 81, Madison-Grant 56
Ev. Reitz 56, Bloomington North 49
Fishers 49, Carmel 47
Forest Park 55, Washington 44
Frankton 71, Eastbrook 55
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 87, Woodlan 49
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 61, Adams Central 40
Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 79, Howe School 24
Greenwood Christian 71, Indpls Lutheran 57
Hamilton Southeastern 65, Center Grove 63, OT
Hammond Science and Tech 56, Frontier 35
Henryville 50, Corydon 36
Heritage 38, Bellmont 31, OT
Huntington North 59, Manchester 32
Indian Creek 70, Oldenburg 43
Indiana Math and Science Academy 60, Knightstown 53, 2OT
Indpls Attucks 69, W. Lafayette 48
Indpls Howe 82, Indpls Broad Ripple 56
Indpls Roncalli 71, Lafayette Catholic 65
Indpls Scecina 92, Covenant Christian 72
Jeffersonville 78, Madison 35
Jennings Co. 61, Rock Creek Academy 46
Kokomo 88, Frankfort 77, OT
LaCrosse 49, N. White 43
Lafayette Harrison 68, N. Montgomery 46
Lafayette Jeff 62, Highland 49
Lakeland 59, Bethany Christian 36
Lawrence North 42, Culver Academy 40
Leo 67, Ft. Wayne Concordia 51
Logansport 64, Rochester 46
Lowell 46, Gary West 45
Marshall, Ill. 49, S. Vermillion 48
Merrillville 71, Andrean 54
Michigan City Marquette 74, Gary 21st Century 62
Milan 84, Waldron 39
Monroe Central 79, Wes-Del 57
N. Daviess 39, Vincennes Rivet 37
N. Harrison 58, Orleans 43
N. Vermillion 57, Union (Dugger) 21
New Haven 61, Homestead 58
Noblesville 62, Anderson 49
Northridge 41, Angola 35
Oak Hill 62, Maconaquah 45
Paoli 75, Christian Academy 65
Pendleton Hts. 33, Connersville 30, OT
Pike Central 70, Southridge 50
Plainfield 49, Batesville 44
Providence 62, Scottsburg 40
Rushville 66, Blue River 47
S. Bend Riley 81, Pickerington N., Ohio 75, OT
S. Dearborn 56, Franklin Co. 45
S. Knox 60, Robinson, Ill. 43
S. Newton 45, W. Central 32
Salem 59, Mitchell 53
Seton Catholic 58, Anderson Prep Academy 45
Shakamak 64, Washington Catholic 29
Shelbyville 63, Yorktown 47
Shoals 57, Loogootee 44
Silver Creek 63, Columbus East 50
Southmont 50, Greencastle 49
Southport 71, Castle 62
Tell City 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 45
Tindley 63, McCutcheon 58
Tipton 49, Sheridan 32
Tri 80, Union (Modoc) 30
Tri-County 63, Seeger 49
Trinity Lutheran 73, W. Washington 64
Twin Lakes 54, Rensselaer 52
University 47, Liberty Christian 27
Valparaiso 58, E. Chicago Central 44
Vincennes 74, Lawrenceville, Ill. 32
W. Noble 63, Churubusco 62
Wapahani 51, S. Adams 42
Western 56, Rossville 37
Westfield 49, New Palestine 44
Westview 60, Central Noble 27
Whitko 44, Wawasee 43
Zionsville 77, Ft. Wayne South 60
|Central Christian Tournament
|Seventh Place
Indianapolis Lighthouse East 65, Delaware Christian 57
|Third Place
Central Christian 67, Indpls International 53
|Championship
Indpls Irvington 62, Indpls Metro 59
|Henderson County Tournament
Ev. Day 70, Caverna, Ky. 64
|Terre Haute North Classic
Indpls Ben Davis 52, Terre Haute South 42
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Terre Haute North 50
Terre Haute North 58, Avon 45
Terre Haute South 62, Avon 52
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Culver vs. Knox, ppd.
Glenn vs. Tippecanoe Valley, ppd.
N. Judson vs. S. Central (Union Mills), ppd.
N. Miami vs. Pioneer, ppd.
Portage vs. Elkhart Memorial, ppd.
S. Bend St. Joseph's vs. Goshen, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 76, Blackford 16
Bethesda Christian 62, Indpls Shortridge 18
Bloomfield 43, Barr-Reeve 34
Boone Grove 67, N. Newton 25
Brownstown 47, Austin 32
Cowan 71, Anderson Prep Academy 23
Crothersville 67, Rock Creek Academy 54
Daleville 76, Muncie Burris 72, 3OT
E. Central 69, S. Dearborn 33
Eastern (Pekin) 70, Clarksville 31
Edgewood 65, Shakamak 39
Edinburgh 50, Milan 45
Elwood 81, Madison-Grant 56
Fremont 72, Hamilton 6
Ft. Recovery, Ohio 45, Jay Co. 41
Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Garrett 23
Ft. Wayne South 66, Heritage Christian 64
Goshen 48, S. Bend Adams 29
Greensburg 80, Rushville 45
Hammond Noll 74, Griffith 38
Homestead 62, Greenfield 30
Indpls Attucks 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 18
Indpls Cathedral 63, Covenant Christian 55
Indpls Howe 43, Christel House Academy 9
Indpls International 49, Union (Modoc) 9
Indpls Ritter 63, Indpls Scecina 25
Jac-Cen-Del 72, Morristown 51
Jeffersonville 63, Columbus East 47
Lake Station 61, Wheeler 33
Lakeland 51, Bethany Christian 26
Lanesville 70, Medora 36
Lawrenceburg 56, Connersville 49
Leo 58, Ft. Wayne North 40
Linton 55, Springs Valley 39
Logansport 74, Ft. Wayne Wayne 40
Loogootee 49, Clay City 41
Maconaquah 48, Cass 41
Marion 56, Huntington North 50
Michigan City Marquette 52, E. Chicago Central 29
Monrovia 38, Southmont 26
Mooresville 53, Greenwood 37
Morgan Twp. 63, Kouts 37
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 52, Jasper 49
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41, Yorktown 34
Munster 43, Gary West 42
N. Harrison 58, Floyd Central 36
N. Vermillion 57, Union (Dugger) 21
New Albany 80, Jennings Co. 49
Northeastern 73, Seton Catholic 17
Northridge 48, Concord 32
Oak Hill 78, Mississinewa 32
Pike Central 46, Ev. Bosse 31
Plainfield 48, Franklin 34
River Forest 54, Hanover Central 44
Rossville 35, Carroll (Flora) 28
S. Ripley 54, Franklin Co. 22
Seymour 55, Madison 53
Shoals 59, Eminence 22
Silver Creek 35, Scottsburg 32
Southridge 31, Borden 18
Switzerland Co. 50, Madison Shawe 45
Tri-Central 50, Eastern (Greentown) 43
Trinity Lutheran 55, Orleans 43
Triton Central 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 39
Twin Lakes 66, Western 40
University 54, Liberty Christian 43
Valparaiso 62, Whiting 37
Vincennes 58, Boonville 40
Vincennes Rivet 56, Princeton 45
Wabash 50, Rochester 38
Whiteland 69, Martinsville 52, OT
|Indianapolis Arlington Tournament
|First Round
Indpls Arlington 47, Indpls Northwest 40
|Championship
Indpls Arlington 46, Central Christian 21
|Marion County Tournament
|Semifinal
Indpls N. Central 76, Franklin Central 42
Lawrence North 50, Indpls Roncalli 39
|N. Daviess Tournament
|First Round
N. Daviess 67, Rock Creek Academy 54
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Caston vs. Triton, ppd.
Culver Academy vs. Andrean, ppd.
Culver vs. Knox, ppd.
Michigan City vs. Oregon-Davis, ppd.
N. Judson vs. S. Central (Union Mills), ppd.
Penn vs. Merrillville, ppd.
S. Bend Clay vs. Glenn, ppd.
Warsaw vs. Plymouth, ppd.
