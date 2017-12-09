Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 58, Blackford 56

Bedford N. Lawrence 70, Charlestown 29

Beech Grove 58, Indpls Manual 57

Bloomington South 72, Decatur Central 42

Brownstown 72, S. Ripley 42

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Columbia City 32

Cass 57, Carroll (Flora) 43

Clay City 47, Eminence 44

Clinton Prairie 61, Delphi 53

Cloverdale 48, Monrovia 45

Covington 84, Benton Central 43

Crothersville 48, Borden 46

Danville 89, Cascade 46

Delta 67, Hamilton Hts. 60

E. Central 59, Switzerland Co. 50

Eastern (Greene) 73, N. Knox 54

Eastern (Greentown) 81, Southwood 53

Eastside 52, Prairie Hts. 36

Edgewood 47, Bloomfield 29

Edinburgh 50, N. Decatur 49

Elwood 81, Madison-Grant 56

Ev. Reitz 56, Bloomington North 49

Fishers 49, Carmel 47

Forest Park 55, Washington 44

Frankton 71, Eastbrook 55

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 87, Woodlan 49

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 61, Adams Central 40

Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 79, Howe School 24

Greenwood Christian 71, Indpls Lutheran 57

Hamilton Southeastern 65, Center Grove 63, OT

Hammond Science and Tech 56, Frontier 35

Henryville 50, Corydon 36

Heritage 38, Bellmont 31, OT

Huntington North 59, Manchester 32

Indian Creek 70, Oldenburg 43

Indiana Math and Science Academy 60, Knightstown 53, 2OT

Indpls Attucks 69, W. Lafayette 48

Indpls Howe 82, Indpls Broad Ripple 56

Indpls Roncalli 71, Lafayette Catholic 65

Indpls Scecina 92, Covenant Christian 72

Jeffersonville 78, Madison 35

Jennings Co. 61, Rock Creek Academy 46

Kokomo 88, Frankfort 77, OT

LaCrosse 49, N. White 43

Lafayette Harrison 68, N. Montgomery 46

Lafayette Jeff 62, Highland 49

Lakeland 59, Bethany Christian 36

Lawrence North 42, Culver Academy 40

Leo 67, Ft. Wayne Concordia 51

Logansport 64, Rochester 46

Lowell 46, Gary West 45

Marshall, Ill. 49, S. Vermillion 48

Merrillville 71, Andrean 54

Michigan City Marquette 74, Gary 21st Century 62

Milan 84, Waldron 39

Monroe Central 79, Wes-Del 57

N. Daviess 39, Vincennes Rivet 37

N. Harrison 58, Orleans 43

N. Vermillion 57, Union (Dugger) 21

New Haven 61, Homestead 58

Noblesville 62, Anderson 49

Northridge 41, Angola 35

Oak Hill 62, Maconaquah 45

Paoli 75, Christian Academy 65

Pendleton Hts. 33, Connersville 30, OT

Pike Central 70, Southridge 50

Plainfield 49, Batesville 44

Providence 62, Scottsburg 40

Rushville 66, Blue River 47

S. Bend Riley 81, Pickerington N., Ohio 75, OT

S. Dearborn 56, Franklin Co. 45

S. Knox 60, Robinson, Ill. 43

S. Newton 45, W. Central 32

Salem 59, Mitchell 53

Seton Catholic 58, Anderson Prep Academy 45

Shakamak 64, Washington Catholic 29

Shelbyville 63, Yorktown 47

Shoals 57, Loogootee 44

Silver Creek 63, Columbus East 50

Southmont 50, Greencastle 49

Southport 71, Castle 62

Tell City 49, S. Central (Elizabeth) 45

Tindley 63, McCutcheon 58

Tipton 49, Sheridan 32

Tri 80, Union (Modoc) 30

Tri-County 63, Seeger 49

Trinity Lutheran 73, W. Washington 64

Twin Lakes 54, Rensselaer 52

University 47, Liberty Christian 27

Valparaiso 58, E. Chicago Central 44

Vincennes 74, Lawrenceville, Ill. 32

W. Noble 63, Churubusco 62

Wapahani 51, S. Adams 42

Western 56, Rossville 37

Westfield 49, New Palestine 44

Westview 60, Central Noble 27

Whitko 44, Wawasee 43

Zionsville 77, Ft. Wayne South 60

Central Christian Tournament Seventh Place

Indianapolis Lighthouse East 65, Delaware Christian 57

Third Place

Central Christian 67, Indpls International 53

Championship

Indpls Irvington 62, Indpls Metro 59

Henderson County Tournament

Ev. Day 70, Caverna, Ky. 64

Terre Haute North Classic

Indpls Ben Davis 52, Terre Haute South 42

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Terre Haute North 50

Terre Haute North 58, Avon 45

Terre Haute South 62, Avon 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Culver vs. Knox, ppd.

Glenn vs. Tippecanoe Valley, ppd.

N. Judson vs. S. Central (Union Mills), ppd.

N. Miami vs. Pioneer, ppd.

Portage vs. Elkhart Memorial, ppd.

S. Bend St. Joseph's vs. Goshen, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 76, Blackford 16

Bethesda Christian 62, Indpls Shortridge 18

Bloomfield 43, Barr-Reeve 34

Boone Grove 67, N. Newton 25

Brownstown 47, Austin 32

Cowan 71, Anderson Prep Academy 23

Crothersville 67, Rock Creek Academy 54

Daleville 76, Muncie Burris 72, 3OT

E. Central 69, S. Dearborn 33

Eastern (Pekin) 70, Clarksville 31

Edgewood 65, Shakamak 39

Edinburgh 50, Milan 45

Elwood 81, Madison-Grant 56

Fremont 72, Hamilton 6

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 45, Jay Co. 41

Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Garrett 23

Ft. Wayne South 66, Heritage Christian 64

Goshen 48, S. Bend Adams 29

Greensburg 80, Rushville 45

Hammond Noll 74, Griffith 38

Homestead 62, Greenfield 30

Indpls Attucks 47, Bedford N. Lawrence 18

Indpls Cathedral 63, Covenant Christian 55

Indpls Howe 43, Christel House Academy 9

Indpls International 49, Union (Modoc) 9

Indpls Ritter 63, Indpls Scecina 25

Jac-Cen-Del 72, Morristown 51

Jeffersonville 63, Columbus East 47

Lake Station 61, Wheeler 33

Lakeland 51, Bethany Christian 26

Lanesville 70, Medora 36

Lawrenceburg 56, Connersville 49

Leo 58, Ft. Wayne North 40

Linton 55, Springs Valley 39

Logansport 74, Ft. Wayne Wayne 40

Loogootee 49, Clay City 41

Maconaquah 48, Cass 41

Marion 56, Huntington North 50

Michigan City Marquette 52, E. Chicago Central 29

Monrovia 38, Southmont 26

Mooresville 53, Greenwood 37

Morgan Twp. 63, Kouts 37

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 52, Jasper 49

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41, Yorktown 34

Munster 43, Gary West 42

N. Harrison 58, Floyd Central 36

N. Vermillion 57, Union (Dugger) 21

New Albany 80, Jennings Co. 49

Northeastern 73, Seton Catholic 17

Northridge 48, Concord 32

Oak Hill 78, Mississinewa 32

Pike Central 46, Ev. Bosse 31

Plainfield 48, Franklin 34

River Forest 54, Hanover Central 44

Rossville 35, Carroll (Flora) 28

S. Ripley 54, Franklin Co. 22

Seymour 55, Madison 53

Shoals 59, Eminence 22

Silver Creek 35, Scottsburg 32

Southridge 31, Borden 18

Switzerland Co. 50, Madison Shawe 45

Tri-Central 50, Eastern (Greentown) 43

Trinity Lutheran 55, Orleans 43

Triton Central 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 39

Twin Lakes 66, Western 40

University 54, Liberty Christian 43

Valparaiso 62, Whiting 37

Vincennes 58, Boonville 40

Vincennes Rivet 56, Princeton 45

Wabash 50, Rochester 38

Whiteland 69, Martinsville 52, OT

Indianapolis Arlington Tournament First Round

Indpls Arlington 47, Indpls Northwest 40

Championship

Indpls Arlington 46, Central Christian 21

Marion County Tournament Semifinal

Indpls N. Central 76, Franklin Central 42

Lawrence North 50, Indpls Roncalli 39

N. Daviess Tournament First Round

N. Daviess 67, Rock Creek Academy 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Caston vs. Triton, ppd.

Culver Academy vs. Andrean, ppd.

Culver vs. Knox, ppd.

Michigan City vs. Oregon-Davis, ppd.

N. Judson vs. S. Central (Union Mills), ppd.

Penn vs. Merrillville, ppd.

S. Bend Clay vs. Glenn, ppd.

Warsaw vs. Plymouth, ppd.

