Fire put out at Jeffersonville Apartments - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fire put out at Jeffersonville Apartments

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A fire at the Beach Grove Apartments in Jeffersonville. (Source: WAVE 3 News) A fire at the Beach Grove Apartments in Jeffersonville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - There was a fire Saturday morning at the Beach Grove Apartments in Jeffersonville.

The Jeffersonville Fire Department said the fire happened overnight and was extinguished early Saturday morning.

According to the department's Twitter page, one person was injured after a fall due to the fire.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Southern Indiana celebrates Manufacturing Day
Feds: 17 charged as drug trafficking organization dismantled
Flu activity ramps up as holiday season continues

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, keeping damage to a minimum.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly