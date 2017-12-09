Fire put out at Jeffersonville Apartments

A fire at the Beach Grove Apartments in Jeffersonville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - There was a fire Saturday morning at the Beach Grove Apartments in Jeffersonville.

The Jeffersonville Fire Department said the fire happened overnight and was extinguished early Saturday morning.

According to the department's Twitter page, one person was injured after a fall due to the fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly, keeping damage to a minimum.

The cause is under investigation.

