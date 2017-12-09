Community grieves family killed in Shanks Ln fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – First responders joined family members and friends on Saturday at a vigil to remember the three lives lost during a fire Tuesday night on Shanks Lane.

Around 100 people came out for the vigil, which was held outside the apartment building where the fire burned on Tuesday.

Saturday, grieving grandmothers found support in each other and in the company of others. Together, they mourned the loss of Archimeda Riley, Savannah Cooper and Kameron Harris.

"It's the first time I've been back since that day. I haven't even went to see what's salvageable from my apartment," Kameron's grandmother Carla Harris said.

Harris lives in the same apartment building where the fire burned Tuesday. But after that blaze claimed the lives of three family members, she said coming back just didn’t seem right.

"I can't believe I actually came out of this without anything happening to me and for all three of them to be gone. And they lived in the apartment below me," Harris said.

Saturday, she thanked the first responders that helped save her from the fire that night.

Harris and other family members said it’s hard to understand why others were taken while they survived.

"Unfortunately, we had a tragedy here Tuesday night. And this is our way of coming back, supporting the family," Lake Dreamland Fire Chief Fred George said.

The first responders attended the vigil with other family and friends to help fill that hole, where Archie, Savannah and Kameron should be.

"They'll never replace her mom, her brother, her sister. But now, she has an extended family that you saw here today," George said.

He said for his fellow first responders, it was a great feeling to see people they pulled out of the burning building earlier in the week. But losing others, George said, is something you never forget.

“It's a shame they had to go the way they went. Evidently, it was their time but the way they went wasn't right," Harris said.

There, her heartbreak was met with a hug. Loved ones came, not to let go of those they lost, but to remember the victims and how they lived.

"So the people would not forget them and always remember them and the tragedy that happened here because of somebody and their actions," Harris said.

26-year-old Danesha Peden has been charged with murder and arson. Police said she confessed to pouring gas inside the front door of the six-unit apartment building and setting it on fire.

The family has asked for prayers during this time.

You can also help with the funeral costs. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to collect money for that.

People can also donate at any Republic Bank under Southwest Family Ministries, or mail a check for the family of Archimeda Riley to:

Southwest Family Ministries

P.O Box 16154

Louisville, Kentucky 40256

