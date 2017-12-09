WWII veteran buried 76 years later

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - World War II veteran Samuel Crowder was buried Saturday afternoon with full military honors.

US Navy Fireman 1st Class Crowder died on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor. His body was not identified until Aug. 2017.

Governor Matt Bevin ordered all flags to fly at half-staff Saturday in the veteran's honor.

His nephew Fred Crowder was overwhelmed by the show of support. Fred told us he served 31 years in the Navy because of his uncle's ultimate sacrifice.

"I've never been to a military funeral in a long time. I've never seen it to as this many people come who did not know our uncle at all," nephew Fred Crowder.

Crowder's remains were flown home to Louisville earlier in the week.

