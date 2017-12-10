Information session held to help get drivers Lyft certified

Ride share company Lyft is now in Owensboro.

On Saturday, the Owensboro Chamber of Young Professionals were on hand to host an information session on how to get signed up to become a Lyft driver. At the session, they walked attendees through the process of using the app, the rules and regulations that must be followed, and had mechanics on hand to do the required car inspections needed to become a driver.

Organizers say there are countless benefits to being a Lyft driver.

"Well I think it's just a great little supplemental income," explained Dave Kirk, Chamber of Professionals Chair Elect, explained. "Some people do it full time, but a lot of people, they'll work their nine to five then maybe on the weekends they want to make some extra money. You control your hours. You just turn on the app, boom you can go make some money, alright, I'm tired, I'm gonna turn it off, so that's the point of this session. Just kinda give people some information, try to get them Lyft certified and have more drivers here in Owensboro."

If you would like to apply to become a driver with Lyft, click the following link: Become a Driver.

