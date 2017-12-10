Organization works to end homelessness in Louisville

Proceeds will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless’ efforts to end youth, veteran, and chronic homelessness. (Source: Kasey Cunningham)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While Louisville's homeless camps are being cleared out, some community members are working to help them.

Give-A-Jam to End Homelessness will be held on Thursday, December 21 from 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm at the Clifton Center, 2117 Payne Street. Folks can enjoy music, food, and people who want to see positive change in the community.

Proceeds will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless’ efforts to end youth, veteran, and chronic homelessness.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 'Being poor is a crime punishable by death': Homeless weigh in on camp clean up

"We live in a town where people are very generous," John Harris from the Coalition for the Homeless said. "We have a great arts community and a great restaurant community that are extremely generous people. It's really gratifying for us to see the support that all these people want to give to the effort."

Give-A-Jam to End Homelessness will especially help house homeless youth. Recently, the coalition and several community partners reached a goal to secure safe housing for young adults.

"August of this year we participated in a 100-day challenge," Natalie Harris from the Coalition for the Homeless said. "Over 20 people came together and dedicated ourselves to house 100 youth in 100 days. We succeeded and actually exceeded that goal and housed 115 young people in our community. Unfortunately, there are still 112 known young people below the age of 24 out on their own either living on their own in our city. This opportunity will help us house more of those people and we are really excited."

Chefs from local restaurants like Fork and Barrel, The Exchange Pub and Kitchen, Against the Grain, Crave Café and Catering, The Irish Rover, Harvest, Chili’s, Jack Fry’s Shady lane Café, Uptown Café, and Volare will be cooking up a variety of soups and stews.

Musicians taking part include Ben Sollee, John and Geoff Gage, Daniel Martin More, The Tyrone Colton Band, Johnny Berry and The Outliers, Aaron Bibelhauser, and Grammy-nominated Michael Cleveland, among others.

Tickets for Give-A-Jam are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. The event has sold out in year past, advanced tickets are encouraged.

For more information on how to get tickets, click here.