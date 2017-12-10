Raiders will have Cooper against Chiefs in AFC West showdown

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Members of the grounds crew remove ice from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

The Oakland Raiders will have wide receiver Amari Cooper available for their AFC West showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooper, who dominated the Chiefs with 11 catches for 210 yards in their first meeting, was active after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol this week.

Cooper also had a left ankle sprain that had him questionable for the matchup between AFC West leaders.

He will face a Chiefs defense missing suspended All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.

Buffalo rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman will start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor against Indianapolis with the Bills (6-6) trying to stay in the AFC playoff picture.

It's Peterman's fourth appearance and second start in four weeks after he threw five interceptions in the first half of a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 19.

Taylor sustained a bruised left knee when sacked on the first play of a 23-3 loss to New England last week. He continued playing through the start of the fourth quarter before being carted off the sideline.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton will have both tight end Greg Olsen and center Ryan Kalil available against Minnesota.

The Bengals are feeling the aftermath of their physical loss to Pittsburgh on Monday night, missing five starters - including cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a groin injury.

The Packers will be without starting linebacker Nick Perry when they face the winless Browns in Cleveland.

Green Bay's secondary caught a break as starting cornerback Davon House will play after being kept out of practice with a shoulder injury. The Packers need all the help they can with Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon back for his second game after being suspended for two seasons.

Cleveland will be short-handed on defense as starting safety Jabrill Peppers (knee) and tackle Danny Shelton (ribs/chest) are both out against Green Bay. Also, Kevin Hogan will back up rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. Cody Kessler has been Cleveland's backup the past six games.

DALLAS-NEW YORK GIANTS

Cowboys: DL David Irving, CB Orlando Scandrick, LB Justin Durant, WR Brice Butler, RB Trey Williams, DT Daniel Ross, TE Blake Jarwin.

Giants: OT Justin Pugh, LB B.J Goodson, WR Travis Rudolph, CB Eli Apple, WR Tavarres King, QB Davis Webb, DT Khyri Thornton.

INDIANAPOLIS-BUFFALO

Colts: WR Donte Moncrief, TE Darrell Daniels, C Ryan Kelly, CB Rashaan Melvin, RB Matt Jones, OT Tyreek Burwell, DT Hassan Ridgeway.

Bills: QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Leonard Johnson, OLs Cordy Glenn, Seantrel Henderson and John Miller, TE Khari Lee and WR Brandon Reilly.

OAKLAND-KANSAS CITY

Raiders: OL Jon Feliciano, LB Cory James, DL Jihad Ware, CB David Amerson, WR Isaac Whitney, RT Jylan Ware, QB Connor Cook.

Chiefs: CB Marcus Peters, C Mitch Morse, RG Parker Ehinger, QB Tyler Bray, SS Eric Murray, DT Justin Hamilton.

MINNESOTA-CAROLINA

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, C Pat Elflein, OT Mike Remmers, TE David Morgan, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Jaleel Johnson.

Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson, C Tyler Larsen, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, FB Alex Armah, OT Amini Silatolu, DE Zach Moore.

SAN FRANCISCO-HOUSTON

49ers: RB Jeremy McNichols, DB Antone Exum, Jr., LB Pita Taumoepenu, OL Trent Brown, DL Leger Douzable, DL D.J. Jones, DL Ronald Blair III.

Texans: WR Braxton Miller (concussion), WR Cobi Hamilton, RB Alfred Blue, LB Jelani Jenkins, OT Julien Davenport, OLB Ufomba Kamalu, NT Chunky Clements.

GREEN BAY-CLEVELAND

Packers: RB Devante Mays, CB Demetri Goodson, LB Nick Perry, T Ulrick John, G/T Adam Pankey, WR Michael Clark, LB Chris Odom.

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, WR Bryce Treggs, CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun, S Jabrill Peppers, DL Danny Shelton, OL Marcus Martin and TE Matt Lengel.

DETROIT-TAMPA BAY

Lions: WR Bradley Marquez, RB Ameer Abdullah, RB Dwayne Washington, CB Jamal Agnew, LB Nick Bellone, T Rick Wagner, T Emmett Cleary.

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, DB Josh Robinson, CB Vernon Hargreaves III, S T.J. Ward, OL Mike Liedtke, WR Bobo Wilson, DT Clinton McDonald.

CHICAGO-CINCINNATI

Bears: QB Mark Sanchez, DB Adrian Amos, DL Eddie Goldman, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, OL Cameron Lee, LB Pernell McPhee, RB Taquan Mizzell.

Bengals: CB Dre Kirkpatrick, RB Joe Mixon, S Shawn Williams, LB Vontaze Burfict, LB Nick Vigil, G Christian Westerman, DT Josh Tupou.

