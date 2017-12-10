Blues place forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Detroit.

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) reacts to being injured against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, in Detroit.

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve with a right ankle injury, and he will re-evaluated in six weeks.

The Blues made the move Sunday, hours ahead of their game against the Sabres. Schwartz suffered the injury during the Blues' 6-1 win in Detroit on Saturday. He was tied for ninth in the NHL with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) and ranked second with a plus-23 rating through 30 games for the Central Division-leading Blues.

St. Louis also recalled forward Ivan Barbashev from the American Hockey League affiliate in Chicago. He has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 36 career NHL regular-season games.

___

