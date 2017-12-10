Steve Stricker, Sean O'Hair team to win QBE Shootout

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - Sean O'Hair made eagle on the par-5 17th hole and teamed with Steve Stricker for an 8-under 64 to win the QBE Shootout over Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry.

O'Hair and Stricker had a one-shot lead playing the 17th hole in the better-ball format Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club. O'Hair sealed the victory with an approach that settled 12 feet away for eagle. Lowry and McDowell each came up short and had to settle for par, falling three shots behind.

McDowell birdied the 18th as the Irish duo shot 66 to finish two shots behind.

It was the second time O'Hair and Stricker won the event but the first as partners. Stricker previously won in 2009 with Jerry Kelly, while O'Hair won in 2012 with Kenny Perry.

