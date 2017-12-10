Stewart runs for 3 TDs, Panthers beat Vikings 31-24

(AP Photo/Mike McCarn). Carolina Panthers' Brenton Bersin (11) is upended by Minnesota Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (34) and Eric Kendricks (54) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

(AP Photo/Mike McCarn). Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass under pressure from Minnesota Vikings' Tom Johnson (92) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

(AP Photo/Bob Leverone). Minnesota Vikings' Case Keenum (7) escapes the tackle of Carolina Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

(AP Photo/Mike McCarn). Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass as Minnesota Vikings' Everson Griffen (97) closes in during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

(AP Photo/Mike McCarn). Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess (17) and Cam Newton (1) celebrate their touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jonathan Stewart ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers snapped the Minnesota Vikings' eight-game winning streak with a 31-24 victory Sunday.

Cam Newton threw for 137 yards and a touchdown and ran for 75 yards as the Panthers (9-4) racked up 216 yards on the ground against the league's No. 2 ranked defense to pull even with the Saints atop the NFC South standings.

Carolina sacked Case Keenum six times and forced three turnovers to keep the Vikings (10-3) from clinching the NFC North division title.

After the Panthers squandered an 11-point fourth quarter lead, Newton broke free of the pocket and raced 62 yards for a key first down with 2 minutes remaining. Stewart scored his career-high third TD when he jumped over the line of scrimmage, reaching the ball across the goal line for a 31-24 lead.

Minnesota couldn't manage a first down on its final drive and turned the ball over on downs.

The Panthers seemed in control midway through the fourth quarter leading 24-13 after Newton made an off-balance throw to Devin Funchess for an 18-yard touchdown, and Mario Addison's strip-sack set up Graham Gano's field goal.

But the Vikings came charging back to tie it as Keenum hooked up on a 52-yard scoring strike on a crossing route. Blake Bell added 2-point conversion catch to cut the lead to three.

On Carolina's next possession, Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo intercepted Newton on a ball that sailed off the hands of Christian McCaffrey and returned it to the Carolina 6. But Carolina's defense had a huge stop, holding the Vikings to a field goal leaving the game tied with 3:07 left.

INJURIES:

Vikings: Linebacker Emmanuel Lamur left game with a foot injury and did not return.

Panthers: Tight end Greg Olsen left briefly after re-injuring his foot, but did return.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Host the Bengals next Sunday.

Panthers: Host the Packers next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.