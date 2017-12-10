Ohio holds off W Kentucky 89-84 behind Laster's 23 points - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ohio holds off W Kentucky 89-84 behind Laster's 23 points

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Mike Laster scored 23 points and all five of his free throws, Kevin Mickle added 17 points, and Ohio held off a late Western Kentucky run to win 89-84 on Sunday, ending the Hilltoppers' three-game win streak.

Tevyion Kirk scored 17 points with 9 of 11 free throws and Ohio (5-4) made 31 free throws to the Western Kentucky's 15 but was outscored 50-34 in the paint. James Gollon scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and Jason Carter added 12.

The Hilltoppers trailed by as many as 17 in the second half but rallied to within seven points on Marek Nelson's back-to-back 3-pointers with 1:58 to play. Taveion Hollingsworth's jumper made it a three-point game with 14 seconds to go, but Carter and Kirk each made a pair of free throws to seal it for Ohio.

Laster's go-ahead free throw put Ohio up for good, 7-6, and the Bobcats led 42-30 at halftime behind Gollon's 13 points.

Hollingsworth scored 19 points and Justin Johnson had 16 with 13 rebounds for Western Kentucky (6-3). Darius Thomspon, Dwight Coleby and Jake Ohmer scored 12 apiece.

