Apartment fire displaces residents in Paducah, KY

Proceeds will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless’ efforts to end youth, veteran, and chronic homelessness.More >>
Proceeds will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless’ efforts to end youth, veteran, and chronic homelessness.More >>
Family, friends and first responders gathered on Saturday to remember the victims killed in the Shanks Lane apartment fire.More >>
Family, friends and first responders gathered on Saturday to remember the victims killed in the Shanks Lane apartment fire.More >>
World War II veteran Samuel Crowder was buried Saturday afternoon with full military honors.More >>
World War II veteran Samuel Crowder was buried Saturday afternoon with full military honors.More >>
A fire at the Beach Grove Apartments was extinguished by the Jeffersonville Fire Department early Saturday.More >>
A fire at the Beach Grove Apartments was extinguished by the Jeffersonville Fire Department early Saturday.More >>
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield won the Heisman on Saturday, beating out UofL quarterback and phenom Lamar Jackson.More >>
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield won the Heisman on Saturday, beating out UofL quarterback and phenom Lamar Jackson.More >>