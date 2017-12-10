Apartment fire displaces residents in Paducah, KY

An apartment fire in Paducah, Kentucky left several residents displaced on Sunday, Dec 10.

According to a deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, officials were dispatched at 10:42 a.m.

It happened at 767 Fairview Drive when structure went up in flames. One end of the building was fully engulfed.

Deputies managed to get people out of the building while several fire departments on scene put out the fire.

The building is a total loss.

According to the Hendron Volunteer Fire Department, Engine 24, Support 26 and the Fire Chief special were called out for the six unit apartment fire.

Both Lone Oak and Concord Fire department were called to the Colony Drive Apartments. Heavy winds and building construction made fighting the fire more difficult.

Hendron was called to go to work.





Hendron firefighters described pulling at the ceiling and making a stand against advancing fire in the common attic space.

Crews of both Engine 24 and Support 26 had just opened the ceiling to expose the fire when the hose line burned through outside.



Clean up from the fire took several hours according to Henderson fire officials.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.



Many of the occupants were referred the Red Cross for displacement assistance.

