Crosses at Highland Baptist for victims of violence

Each cross on the Highland Baptist Church's lawn represents a homicide victim. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Members of Highland Baptist Church displayed crosses to remember victims of violence on Sunday.

Each cross represents one of the city's homicide victims. The church has been placing crosses on the lawn every Advent season for 20 years.

In 2017, Highland Baptist placed 111 crosses at the corner of Cherokee Road and Grinstead Drive.

Highland Baptist Church's pastor, Joe Phelps, proposed the ceremony in 1997 after feeling frustrated with the level of violence in Louisville.

"People don't have opportunities, and when you lose hope, you become violent," Pastor Phelps said.

Pastor Phelps said the tradition it is more than just remembering - it is a call to action.

“It's a cross which symbolizes death,” Phelps said. "I feel like the crosses have at least raised the consciousness of the city.

Over the past two decades, the number of homicides in Louisville has fluctuated.

In early December, Police Chief Steve Conrad announced there were fewer shootings in the city during 2017.

In 2016, the city hit a record-breaking 118 homicides, the highest number in 50 years.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Overall crime down, LMPD chief still 'heartbroken' over numbers

+ Love Transformation Project works to curb youth violence

+ Neighbors: Cherokee Triangle murder a 'reality check'

Homicide totals are only slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016. The age of those involved in homicides is also lower.

Some of these crosses represent young victims, like 3-month-old Preston Amato, 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr., 14-year-old Madison Branch and dozens of others across the city whose blood was shed.

"Doing this ceremony can bring awareness to someone else,” church member and volunteer Kimberly Reeves said. “I want people to think before they grab a gun to solve a problem."

Head Pastor Joe Phelps plans to retire, but says he doesn’t see the tradition ending any time soon. He said Highland Baptist members will carry on the tradition as long as they need to.

"We are going to continue to see more and more crosses until we change the way we live our world," Phelps said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.