Flea Off Market brings Holiday Bazaar to Germantown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Flea Off Market held its 5th Annual Holiday Bazaar in Germantown on Saturday and Sunday.

Local makers, artists and craftspeople displayed their work at the bazaar, much of which was handmade. The Flea Off Market is known for its unique, quirky and one-of-a-kind goods.

Art Sanctuary, a community-oriented arts collective, hosted the event. Art Sanctuary is a nonprofit organization which supports local literary, visual and performance artists.

The indoor marketplace was open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Vendors and food trucks changed daily, and Monnik Beer Co. was featured at the full bar.

