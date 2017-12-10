Protesters rally against proposed GOP tax plan

The rally was on the steps of Metro Hall. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Not one penny. That was the rallying cry coming from downtown Louisville on Sunday afternoon as dozens of protesters rallied against the GOP's proposed tax bill.

President Trump and GOP leaders have said the bill brings tax reforms that will help middle class families. But opponents argue the proposed tax plan does just the opposite.

"Today we rally in opposition to another in Trump and Putin's plans to destroy our nation as we know it," said Chris Rowzee with Indivisible KY, the group that organized Sunday’s rally.

"Not one penny,” protesters shouted outside Metro Hall in Louisville.

Protesters joined Rowzee and others taking a stand against the GOP tax plan, which they say will hurt everyday families.

Cathy Heck and Mona Ball lent a hand as peacekeepers at the protest. They said they wanted to be here to lend their voices to the rally.

"It's ridiculous. It is a tax scam," Heck said.

Protestors said the tax reform bill won't help them or their neighbors, just big business and the rich.

“It's pretty clear that they pay attention to the people who fund their political campaigns and not to the American public. And I'm a Republican!" said James Marquart, a protester at Sunday’s rally.

"I also disagree with them putting things in the tax plan that have nothing to do with taxes - like letting oil companies drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge," said Matt Hill, a protester at Sunday’s rally.

Speaking to protesters, Yarmuth said the plan will help people in the one percent, like he is. Everyone else, Yarmuth said, will end up paying more long term.

"Working families are going to get a little tax cut in 2019, 2020. But then, in a few years all of those tax cuts go away," said Congressman John Yarmuth. "What it does is add one and one-half trillion dollars, probably more, to the national debt over ten years."

Protesters at the rally on Sunday said this fight is only beginning.

"Well, we have to make our voices heard, not just to our elected reps, but to all of Congress," Rowzee said.

Two similar tax reform bills have passed the House and the Senate. Congressional leaders are expected to meet in the coming days to reconcile the bills and will attempt to pass tax reform through Congress before the end of the year.

After the Senate passed the tax reform bill, Senator Mitch McConnell said the tax cuts in the plan will make America more attractive to businesses and help the economy.

"The truth will be in whether or not the economy picks up and gets better,” McConnell said.

In November, UofL Interim President Dr. Gregory Postel penned an open letter to Senator McConnell expressing his concerns on the proposed Senate tax reform bill.

