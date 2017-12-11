Miss Kentucky serenaded by young fan with amazing voice - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Miss Kentucky serenaded by young fan with amazing voice

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Miss Kentucky Molly Matney shared this amazing video on her Facebook page last week, as she was serenaded by Jalen Heater, of Glasgow. 

With a voice like that, this is not the last we've heard of Jalen. 

