Toddler signs 'help' while sitting on Santa's lap

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Not all kids love sitting on Santa's lap.

Kerry Spencer shared an old photo of her son's visit with Santa, taken when he was 1-year-old. The boy's parents taught him American Sign Language and he used his version of "help" in the photo.

Sign language experts have weighed in and said he was mispronouncing the word, but Kerry said that's the way her son has always signed for help.

With or without the sign, the expression on his face says it all.

From Mashable.com

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.