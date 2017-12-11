The Latest: Firefighters protect seaside California towns

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A plane drops fire retardant on a wildfire Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Fallbrook, Calif. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes in Southern California.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Fire crews search for hot spots among destroyed homes in the Rancho Monserate Country Club community Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Fallbrook, Calif. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed do...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Dick Marsala looks through debris from his destroyed home after a wildfire roared through the Rancho Monserate Country Club Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Bonsall, Calif. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuat...

(Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP). In this early morning Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters working on structure protection, keep a close eye on nearby flames atop Shepard...

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Firefighters light backfire while trying to keep a wildfire from jumping Santa Ana Rd. near Ventura, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

Crews aided by calm overnight winds kept a wall of flames from descending from mountains into coastal towns after a huge Southern California wildfire exploded in size over the weekend.

Thousands remain under evacuation orders Monday as the fire churns west through foothill areas of Carpinteria and Montecito, Santa Barbara County seaside towns about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. Much of the fire's new growth occurred on the eastern and northern fronts into unoccupied areas of Los Padres National Forest.

The fire, which had already destroyed more than 750 buildings, burned six more in Carpinteria on Sunday. It's just 10 percent contained after burning nearly 360 square miles (930 square kilometers).

Officials say the blaze, which broke out a week ago in neighboring Ventura County, is now the 5th largest in California history.

