The Latest: New Jersey increases transit security

(AP Photo/Charles Zoeller). Police respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the explosion in Manhattan in an underground passageway (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times Square in Manhattan.

New Jersey Transit buses have resumed normal service Monday into New York City's Port Authority Bus Terminal.

New York City also has reopened its subways amid heightened city-wide security after a man with a pipe bomb strapped to him caused an explosion in an underground passageway in the Times Square area during the morning rush hour.

Law enforcement officials tell The Associated Press that Akayed Ullah was inspired by the Islamic State Group, but apparently had no direct contact with the terrorist group. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the suspect or incident.

The suspect had burns on his abdomen and also to his hands. Three others suffered minor injuries, including headaches and ringing in the ears.

10:20 a.m.

Police say he attached the device to his body with Velcro and zip ties.

- By Colleen Long

10 a.m.

9:55 a.m.

9:45 a.m.

9:40 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

9:15 a.m.

8:45 a.m.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has tweeted that President Trump has been briefed on the explosion.

8:40 a.m.

8:25 a.m.

8 a.m.

