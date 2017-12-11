DA: Fatal shooting of trooper killing suspect was justified

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A district attorney ruled Monday that state police acted properly a year ago when they shot and killed a man they suspected of murdering a state trooper in a rural area of central Pennsylvania.
Huntingdon County District Attorney David Smith issued his decision in the Dec. 31 death in Hesston of 32-year-old Jason Robison.
The two-page report said troopers searching for Robison found him inside a camper not far from where Trooper Landon Weaver had been killed.
Smith said the investigators retreated and secured the area, and a short time later, Robison appeared at the camper door, holding a pistol.
"Troopers at the scene ordered Robison numerous times to drop his gun, which he refused to do," Smith wrote. "Robison moved as if to advance from the camper while still holding the pistol in his hand. After Robison began to move, members of the state police fired shots at Robison, who was struck in the head, torso, arms and legs."
A .32-caliber Beretta pistol was recovered beside Robison's body. It contained eight live rounds, and there were two other bullets in the pocket of his jacket.
The prosecutor deemed the killing as justified and said authorities will not the release the names of troopers involved.
Investigators said earlier this year they recovered 22 spent rounds from the scene, none that matched Robison's gun.
Weaver had gone to Robison's home to investigate an alleged violation of a protective order for texting his ex-girlfriend.
Robison's mother, Sherry Lou Robison, told investigators her son pulled a handgun out of his pants and walked toward the trooper. She then heard a popping sound and saw Weaver fall to the floor, bleeding.
Weaver, 23, had been with the state police for about a year. He had been married about six months before his murder.
.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The winner will take the seat held previously by Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Republicans control the Senate with 52 seats.More >>
The winner will take the seat held previously by Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Republicans control the Senate with 52 seats.More >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>
Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social mediaMore >>
Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social mediaMore >>
Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concernsMore >>
Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concernsMore >>
President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just countryMore >>
President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just countryMore >>
Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim worldMore >>
Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim worldMore >>
The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capitalMore >>
The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capitalMore >>
Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol HillMore >>
Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol HillMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance DayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance DayMore >>
An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.More >>
An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.More >>
Southern California wind warning reaches unprecedented purple or "extreme' level, pushing wildfire danger into uncharted territory.More >>
Southern California wind warning reaches unprecedented purple or "extreme' level, pushing wildfire danger into uncharted territory.More >>