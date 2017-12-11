Serious crash backs up traffic in Hopkins Co.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office is working a crash on I-69 near Dawson Springs.

It happened before 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say we can expect more information soon, but they say the road should be opening up.

We've heard from viewers who were stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes.

They tell us they saw a medical helicopter and two ambulances, although officials have not yet confirmed any information on injuries.

Video sent to us from a viewer shows a Jeep was involved in the crash.

