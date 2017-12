Trump disputes report he watches hours of television daily

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Trump is returning from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is disputing a report that he watches hours of television each day, calling it, "Another false story."

The president is pushing back against a report in The New York Times about his first year in office that mentioned he watches at least four hours of television a day, sometimes twice that amount.

Trump says on Twitter that he "seldom, if ever," watches CNN or MSNBC, "both of which I consider Fake News." The president says he also never watches CNN anchor Don Lemon's show, "CNN Tonight."

The Times said its story was based on interviews with 60 advisers, associates, friends and members of Congress.

Trump has repeatedly lodged complaints about mainstream news outlets that he argues have covered his presidency unfairly and inaccurately.

