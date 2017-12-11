NKY high school senior dies weeks after he was hit by vehicle

A senior Walton Verona High School who was hit by a car and critically hurt three weeks ago has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Hunter Donovan, 17, was pronounced dead Sunday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner's report shows.

Air Care flew the Walton teen from the accident scene at Mary Grubbs Highway and Town Center Boulevard in Boone County to UC hospital on Nov. 15, sheriff's officials said.

The teen was attempting to cross the road when a westbound 2005 GMC Envoy in the left lane struck him as the traffic light was green, officials with the Boone County Sheriff's Office have said.

The 51-year-old female driver of the GMC was not hurt.

She stopped, talked with authorities and cooperated with the investigation, sheriff's officials said at the time.

No charges have been filed.

"Our investigators from the Accident Reconstruction Unit are still continuing to work the case reviewing statements, roadway evidence, video, etc. and will continue to do so until we reach our final conclusion, however, charges are not anticipated in the matter," said Lt. Chris Hall with the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.