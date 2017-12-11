Police: Woman, girlfriend neglected mother; trash, feces pile up around house

Destiney Clark is Vanyur's girlfriend, and also faces neglect charges, among others. (Source: LMDC)

Danielle Vanyur and two other women are each facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged neglect of her mother. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman, her girlfriend and a third woman are facing serious charges in a neglect case.

Danielle Vanyur and the other two women were supposed to be taking care of her mother from November 2016 to April 2017.

Instead, the three women neglected Vanyur's mother, let trash and pet feces pile up around the house and used her debit card to make more than $5,000 in personal purchases, according to an arrest report.

Vanyur; her girlfriend, Destiney Clark and a third person, Paige Heavrin, all face charges of abuse/neglect of an adult, exploitation of an adult and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The arrest report indicated that Vanyur's mother suffered from bed sores and became septic, a condition that required her to be hospitalized several times.

The house became infested with roaches and fleas, and the trash and pet feces that collected reached two feet in height in some parts of the home, the arrest report said.

There was an agreement that the three women would help take care of Vanyur's mother and use the victim's funds to pay the bills, which did not happen. That resulted in the electric, water and cable being disconnected, and the home ultimately went into foreclosure.

