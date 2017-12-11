Villanova hops over Michigan State for No. 1 in AP Top 25

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Arizona State guard Remy Martin, top, steals the ball from Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, bottom, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). Arizona State guards Remy Martin (1) and Shannon Evans II (11) celebrate after a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson). Villanova head coach Jay Wright talks to guard Jalen Brunson (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against La Salle, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Philadelphia.

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Villanova is the new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 while Arizona State made a big leap after a tumultuous week in which half of the top 10 lost.

The Wildcats (10-0) were fourth but earned 41 of 65 first-place votes to hop over Michigan State, which earned 19 first-place votes to climb from third to second. They were the favorites to take over at the top following unanimous No. 1 Duke's weekend loss at Boston College.

Wichita State climbed three spots to No. 3, followed by Duke and Arizona State. The Sun Devils (9-0) jumped 11 spots and earned the other five first-place votes after winning at then-No. 2 Kansas to extend their best start since the 1974-75 season.

The Jayhawks fell to No. 13 after two losses.

