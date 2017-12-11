Tribes decry proposal for co-management of Utah monument

(Benjamin Zack/Standard-Examiner via AP, file). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, protesters gather outside of the Utah State Capitol where President Donald Trump speaks to local representatives in Salt Lake City. President Donald Trump's decisi...

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - President Donald Trump's decision to drastically reduce and break up a national monument in Utah wasn't the only blow Native American tribes say they were dealt last week.

The proclamation Trump signed changes the makeup of a tribal advisory commission for Bears Ears National Monument. It adds a San Juan County, Utah, commissioner who supported peeling back protections for the land.

The new commissioner, now Rebecca Benally, joins representatives of five tribes, serving as a planted ally of the reduction.

Federal legislation also would create tribal co-management councils. The proposal by Utah Republican Rep. John Curtis excludes tribes outside Utah and lets the president hand-select most members.

The Utah congressional delegation sees the changes as unifying forces.

Tribes say they're yet more examples of being told what's good for them.

