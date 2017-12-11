Man charged with 3 knifepoint business robberies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man arrested for the armed robbery of a downtown business at knifepoint has also been charged with two other robberies committed in the same manner.

Jason Keith Wagoner, 34, of Louisville, was arrested Dec. 9.

Just after 5 p.m. that day, Louisville Metro police say Wagoner entered Regalo, a store located at 562 South 4th Street, showed the employees a knife and demanded they give him the store cash. After the robbery, a person matching the description of the suspect was seen walking in the area, LMPD said that person was Wagoner and he had the knife and money in his pockets.

LMPD Robbery Squad detectives said Wagoner not only confessed to that robbery but admitted to being the person who robbed two other stores. Those robberies happened Oct. 27 at Flour de Lis Bakery, 1759 Bardstown Road, and on Dec. 6 at Carmichael's Kids, 1313 Bardstown Road. A knife was used in both of those robberies.

In addition to three counts of robbery, Wagoner is also charged with giving police false information and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on a warrant from Clark County, Indiana.

