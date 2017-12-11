Police: Chase leads to crash in Sellersburg

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Two men are facing charges following a chase that led to a crash in Sellersburg, according to Indiana State Police.

Clark County dispatchers said they received several calls about two vehicles, a 2013 Chrysler and a Ford Crown Victoria, driving more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 65 around 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 8. Witnesses said it appeared one of the vehicles was chasing the other vehicle.

The driver of the Chrysler, Billy Dale Huttsell, 24, of Marysville, IN, attempted to get off the interstate on Exit 9 in Sellersburg and crashed, according to ISP.

Huttsell was thrown from his vehicle and seriously injured. While receiving aid, Huttsell told officers someone rammed his car.

Police located the Crown Victoria, driven by James Paul White, 32, of Scottsburg, IN, later that night in Scottsburg. Officers conducted a traffic stop and White told them he had been in a confrontation with Huttsell concerning a theft in the New Albany Kohl’s parking lot. He said Huttsell left the parking lot and he followed him.

According to ISP, both men were in possession of an illegal substance.

Huttsell was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. He was then taken to Louisville Metro Corrections to await extradition to Indiana on charges of criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine and prior active warrant out of Clark County.

White was booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with escape, criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle causing bodily injury and reckless driving. In addition to charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in Scott County.

The crash remains under investigation.

