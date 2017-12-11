Police: Man admits to burglary of grade school building

ST. MATTHEWS, KY (WAVE) - A St. Matthews area man has been charged with the burglary of a Catholic grade school.

>> MUGSHOTS: December 2017 Roundup

Cameron Erik Edwards, 18, was arrested Dec. 9 on one count of burglary, 3rd degree.

According to St. Matthews police, Edwards was recorded on surveillance video forcing an exterior door to Holy Trinity Parish School, located at 501 Cherrywood Lane, open which allowed him and several others to get inside.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man charged with 3 knifepoint business robberies

+ Crosses at Highland Baptist for victims of violence

+ Doorbell security camera captures package theft

After being read his rights, police said Edwards admitted to breaking the door open and entering the building.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.