O'Brien says Savage wouldn't have returned if he saw video

The winner will take the seat held previously by Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Republicans control the Senate with 52 seats.More >>
The winner will take the seat held previously by Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions. Republicans control the Senate with 52 seats.More >>
"On Point" host Tom Ashbrook, the host of one of NPR's most successful programs, has been suspended while the network investigates sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
"On Point" host Tom Ashbrook, the host of one of NPR's most successful programs, has been suspended while the network investigates sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
Ron Meyer, a former coach at SMU and in the NFL, has died at the age of 76.More >>
Ron Meyer, a former coach at SMU and in the NFL, has died at the age of 76.More >>