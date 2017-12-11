Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexual assault

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawmaker who attracted national attention last year when he compared President Barack Obama and his wife to monkeys has been accused of sexual assault.

The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting quotes Maranda Richmond as saying she has asked Louisville police to reopen an investigation of Dan Johnson.

Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016 - after he posted the Facebook remarks about the Obamas. He didn't respond to a voicemail Monday. Richmond says Johnson assaulted her in 2012. She says she reported it to police in 2013, but the case was closed without charges. No one at the police department responded to a telephone call seeking comment.

The Associated Press does not generally identify alleged sexual assault victims, but is doing so because Richmond has gone public.

