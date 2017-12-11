Owensboro Transit System begins annual '12 Days of Christmas'

The annual "12 Days of Christmas" hosted by Owensboro Transit System starts Monday.

This program allows for free bus rides until Dec. 23. While fares can range from 50 cents to $1 per trip, Owensboro Transit System tries to encourage more people to ride during the Christmas season.

Many community members take advantage of the free rides. Some are thankful the buses are free during the holiday season, causing less stress around money.

"I'm always on a budget for everything," Marie Roberts, a bus passenger, explained. "And so of course with Christmas I always go a little over budget. So that kinda makes up for when I do go over budget."

Roberts says riding the Owensboro bus is the hidden gem of the city and hopes more people take advantage of it

"I would love to see more people ride the bus even if they don't have to," Roberts said. "It is a good way to save money. It's a good way to protect the environment."

The buses run every weekday from 6 a.m. till 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. If you would like to know more information about the Owensboro Transit System such as routes and times, visit their website.

