UK holds at #8 in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
    
Record   Pts Prv
     1. Villanova (41)          10-0       1598       4
     2. Michigan St. (19)        9-1       1561       3
     3. Wichita St.              8-1       1402       6
     4. Duke                    11-1       1362       1
     5. Arizona St (5)           9-0       1316      16
     6. Miami                    8-0       1272      10
     7. North Carolina           9-1       1237      11
     8. Kentucky                 8-1       1227       8
     9. Texas A&M                8-1       1072       7
    10. Xavier                   9-1       1044      13
    11. West Virginia            9-1        972      18
    12. Gonzaga                  8-2        805      12
    13. Kansas                   7-2        760       2
    14. TCU                     10-0        718      20
    15. Seton Hall               8-1        704      19
    16. Virginia                 8-1        690      15
    17. Purdue                  10-2        568      21
    18. Notre Dame               8-2        564       9
    19. Florida St.              9-0        452       -
    20. Tennessee                7-1        342      24
    21. Baylor                   7-2        281      23
    22. Florida                  6-3        261       5
    23. Arizona                  7-3        252       -
    24. Texas Tech               7-1        191       -
    25. Cincinnati               7-2        145      17    
Others receiving votes: Creighton 79, Oklahoma 72, Texas 52, Louisville 19, Arkansas 17, Virginia Tech 15, Minnesota 15, Nevada 13, Mississippi St. 8, UCLA 6, SMU 6, Loyola of Chicago 5, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, Houston 3, N Iowa 3, Towson 3, Syracuse 2, Boise St. 2, Middle Tennessee 1, Rhode Island 1.

