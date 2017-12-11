UK holds at #8 in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:



Record Pts Prv

1. Villanova (41) 10-0 1598 4

2. Michigan St. (19) 9-1 1561 3

3. Wichita St. 8-1 1402 6

4. Duke 11-1 1362 1

5. Arizona St (5) 9-0 1316 16

6. Miami 8-0 1272 10

7. North Carolina 9-1 1237 11

8. Kentucky 8-1 1227 8

9. Texas A&M 8-1 1072 7

10. Xavier 9-1 1044 13

11. West Virginia 9-1 972 18

12. Gonzaga 8-2 805 12

13. Kansas 7-2 760 2

14. TCU 10-0 718 20

15. Seton Hall 8-1 704 19

16. Virginia 8-1 690 15

17. Purdue 10-2 568 21

18. Notre Dame 8-2 564 9

19. Florida St. 9-0 452 -

20. Tennessee 7-1 342 24

21. Baylor 7-2 281 23

22. Florida 6-3 261 5

23. Arizona 7-3 252 -

24. Texas Tech 7-1 191 -

25. Cincinnati 7-2 145 17

Others receiving votes: Creighton 79, Oklahoma 72, Texas 52, Louisville 19, Arkansas 17, Virginia Tech 15, Minnesota 15, Nevada 13, Mississippi St. 8, UCLA 6, SMU 6, Loyola of Chicago 5, Alabama 4, Georgia 3, Houston 3, N Iowa 3, Towson 3, Syracuse 2, Boise St. 2, Middle Tennessee 1, Rhode Island 1.

