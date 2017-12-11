UofL women move up to #3 in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. UConn (32) 8-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 9-1 749 3
3. Louisville 11-0 736 4
4. South Carolina 9-1 685 5
5. Mississippi St. 9-0 664 6
6. Baylor 8-1 625 8
7. Tennessee 10-0 620 11
8. Texas 7-1 593 2
9. Oregon 8-1 519 9
10. West Virginia 9-0 504 10
11. UCLA 7-2 459 7
12. Florida St. 10-0 443 13
13. Ohio St. 9-2 439 12
14. Duke 8-2 390 14
15. Maryland 9-2 354 15
16. Missouri 9-1 293 17
17. Oregon St. 6-2 226 19
18. Stanford 5-4 221 18
19. Texas A&M 8-2 180 21
20. Villanova 9-0 177 22
21. Green Bay 8-1 147 23
22. South Florida 7-2 141 16
23. Michigan 8-2 116 24
24. California 7-2 98 25
25. Iowa 10-1 55 -
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 54, New Mexico 39, Syracuse 22, Oklahoma 12, Arizona St. 10, Marquette 8, Southern Cal 8, Kentucky 7, South Dakota St. 3, Rutgers 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Ball St. 1.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.