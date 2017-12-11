UofL women move up to #3 in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 8-0 800 1

2. Notre Dame 9-1 749 3

3. Louisville 11-0 736 4

4. South Carolina 9-1 685 5

5. Mississippi St. 9-0 664 6

6. Baylor 8-1 625 8

7. Tennessee 10-0 620 11

8. Texas 7-1 593 2

9. Oregon 8-1 519 9

10. West Virginia 9-0 504 10

11. UCLA 7-2 459 7

12. Florida St. 10-0 443 13

13. Ohio St. 9-2 439 12

14. Duke 8-2 390 14

15. Maryland 9-2 354 15

16. Missouri 9-1 293 17

17. Oregon St. 6-2 226 19

18. Stanford 5-4 221 18

19. Texas A&M 8-2 180 21

20. Villanova 9-0 177 22

21. Green Bay 8-1 147 23

22. South Florida 7-2 141 16

23. Michigan 8-2 116 24

24. California 7-2 98 25

25. Iowa 10-1 55 -

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 54, New Mexico 39, Syracuse 22, Oklahoma 12, Arizona St. 10, Marquette 8, Southern Cal 8, Kentucky 7, South Dakota St. 3, Rutgers 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Ball St. 1.

