UofL women move up to #3 in AP Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    8-0    800    1
    2. Notre Dame    9-1    749    3
    3. Louisville    11-0    736    4
    4. South Carolina    9-1    685    5
    5. Mississippi St.    9-0    664    6
    6. Baylor    8-1    625    8
    7. Tennessee    10-0    620    11
    8. Texas    7-1    593    2
    9. Oregon    8-1    519    9
    10. West Virginia    9-0    504    10
    11. UCLA    7-2    459    7
    12. Florida St.    10-0    443    13
    13. Ohio St.    9-2    439    12
    14. Duke    8-2    390    14
    15. Maryland    9-2    354    15
    16. Missouri    9-1    293    17
    17. Oregon St.    6-2    226    19
    18. Stanford    5-4    221    18
    19. Texas A&M    8-2    180    21
    20. Villanova    9-0    177    22
    21. Green Bay    8-1    147    23
    22. South Florida    7-2    141    16
    23. Michigan    8-2    116    24
    24. California    7-2    98    25
    25. Iowa    10-1    55    -    
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 54, New Mexico 39, Syracuse 22, Oklahoma 12, Arizona St. 10, Marquette 8, Southern Cal 8, Kentucky 7, South Dakota St. 3, Rutgers 1, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Ball St. 1.

