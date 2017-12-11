Blue Bell Ice Cream to return to WAVE Country

So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ice cream fans rejoice! Blue Bell Creameries has announced that Blue Bell ice cream will be once again sold in WAVE Country next year.

Beginning March 12, 2018, ice cream lovers across Kentucky and Southern Indiana will be able to buy the beloved treat.

"It has always been our goal to return to the Louisville and Lexington areas," Wayne Hugo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Blue Bell, said. "Our fans ask us all the time when our ice cream will be back in stores. We can’t thank them enough for their patience."

Blue Bell is expected to reopen its distribution facility in La Grange. "We have started hiring personnel and will continue to do so over the next few months," Hugo said.

The list of cities that will be served by Blue Bell is as follows:

Kentucky Corbin Elizabethtown Frankfort Henderson La Grange Leitchfield Lexington London Louisville Morehead Mt. Sterling Owensboro Princeton Richmond Shelbyville Somerset

Indiana Evansville Jasper Jeffersonville New Albany Vincennes



