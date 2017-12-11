Blue Bell Ice Cream to return to WAVE Country - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Blue Bell Ice Cream to return to WAVE Country

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores. (Source: WAVE 3 News) So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ice cream fans rejoice! Blue Bell Creameries has announced that Blue Bell ice cream will be once again sold in WAVE Country next year. 

Beginning March 12, 2018,  ice cream lovers across Kentucky and Southern Indiana will be able to buy the beloved treat.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Holiday shipping 2017: Important deadlines you need to know
Extras needed for movie being filmed in WAVE Country
Organization works to end homelessness in Louisville

"It has always been our goal to return to the Louisville and Lexington areas," Wayne Hugo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Blue Bell, said. "Our fans ask us all the time when our ice cream will be back in stores. We can’t thank them enough for their patience."

Blue Bell is expected to reopen its distribution facility in La Grange. "We have started hiring personnel and will continue to do so over the next few months," Hugo said.

So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores. 

The list of cities that will be served by Blue Bell is as follows:

  • Kentucky
    • Corbin
    • Elizabethtown
    • Frankfort
    • Henderson
    • La Grange
    • Leitchfield
    • Lexington
    • London
    • Louisville
    • Morehead
    • Mt. Sterling
    • Owensboro
    • Princeton
    • Richmond
    • Shelbyville
    • Somerset
  • Indiana
    • Evansville
    • Jasper
    • Jeffersonville
    • New Albany
    • Vincennes

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Blue Bell Ice Cream to return to WAVE Country

    Blue Bell Ice Cream to return to WAVE Country

    Monday, December 11 2017 3:41 PM EST2017-12-11 20:41:10 GMT
    So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores. (Source: WAVE 3 News)So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores. 

    More >>

    So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores. 

    More >>

  • Kentucky governor might not call special session

    Kentucky governor might not call special session

    Monday, December 11 2017 3:36 PM EST2017-12-11 20:36:44 GMT

    Kentucky's Republican governor has acknowledged for the first time he might not call a special session of the state legislature to overhaul one of the country's worst funded public pension systems.

    More >>

    Kentucky's Republican governor has acknowledged for the first time he might not call a special session of the state legislature to overhaul one of the country's worst funded public pension systems.

    More >>

  • Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexual assault

    Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexual assault

    Monday, December 11 2017 3:32 PM EST2017-12-11 20:32:59 GMT

    A Kentucky lawmaker who attracted national attention last year when he compared President Barack Obama and his wife to monkeys has been accused of sexual assault.

    More >>

    A Kentucky lawmaker who attracted national attention last year when he compared President Barack Obama and his wife to monkeys has been accused of sexual assault.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly