Blue Bell Ice Cream to return to WAVE Country

So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores.More >>
So far, no store locations have been released but Blue Bell said customers can expect to find their ice cream at most major supermarkets and drug stores.More >>
Kentucky's Republican governor has acknowledged for the first time he might not call a special session of the state legislature to overhaul one of the country's worst funded public pension systems.More >>
Kentucky's Republican governor has acknowledged for the first time he might not call a special session of the state legislature to overhaul one of the country's worst funded public pension systems.More >>
A Kentucky lawmaker who attracted national attention last year when he compared President Barack Obama and his wife to monkeys has been accused of sexual assault.More >>
A Kentucky lawmaker who attracted national attention last year when he compared President Barack Obama and his wife to monkeys has been accused of sexual assault.More >>
According to St. Matthews police, the burglary was recorded on surveillance video.More >>
According to St. Matthews police, the burglary was recorded on surveillance video.More >>
Clark County dispatchers said they received several calls about two vehicles, a 2013 Chrysler and a Ford Crown Victoria, driving more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 65 around 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 8. Witnesses said it appeared one of the vehicles was chasing the other vehicle.More >>
Clark County dispatchers said they received several calls about two vehicles, a 2013 Chrysler and a Ford Crown Victoria, driving more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 65 around 11:10 a.m. on Dec. 8. Witnesses said it appeared one of the vehicles was chasing the other vehicle.More >>