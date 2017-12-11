Lexington landmark to close after more than six decades of opera - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Lexington landmark to close after more than six decades of operation

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Kennedy Book Store opened in 1950. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives) Kennedy Book Store opened in 1950. (Source: WAVE 3 News archives)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - After being in business since 1950, Kennedy Book Store in Lexington is permanently closing its doors. 

The bookstore has been a fixture for University of Kentucky students at the corner of S. Limestone and Winslow. 

An email was sent out by the store Sunday night saying December 22 would be their last day of business.

The Kennedy family sold the location to investment partners last year. 

