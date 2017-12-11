Lexington landmark to close after more than six decades of operation

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - After being in business since 1950, Kennedy Book Store in Lexington is permanently closing its doors.

The bookstore has been a fixture for University of Kentucky students at the corner of S. Limestone and Winslow.

An email was sent out by the store Sunday night saying December 22 would be their last day of business.

The Kennedy family sold the location to investment partners last year.

