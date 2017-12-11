The Latest: Lawmaker accused of sexual assault told: Resign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on sexual assault allegations against Kentucky GOP state Rep. Dan Johnson (all times local):
4:15 p.m.
The Republican leadership of the Kentucky House of Representatives says a GOP lawmaker should resign after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2013.
A news release from the four GOP House leaders on Monday called a report released earlier in the day by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting "compelling and deeply troubling." The report quotes Maranda Richmond as saying that Dan Johnson assaulted her in the basement of his house in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2013.
Johnson did not respond to a telephone message seeking comment Monday.
The leaders of the state Republican and Democratic parties have also called for Johnson to resign. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said he has not seen the report and wanted to wait "until we get some facts" before commenting.
The Associated Press does not generally identify alleged sexual assault victims, but is doing so because Richmond has gone public.
___
2:10 p.m.
A Kentucky lawmaker who attracted national attention last year when he compared President Barack Obama and his wife to monkeys has been accused of sexual assault.
The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting quotes Maranda Richmond as saying she has asked Louisville police to reopen an investigation of Dan Johnson.
Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016 - after he posted the Facebook remarks about the Obamas. He didn't respond to a voicemail Monday. Richmond says Johnson assaulted her in 2012. She says she reported it to police in 2013, but the case was closed without charges. No one at the police department responded to a telephone call seeking comment.
The Associated Press does not generally identify alleged sexual assault victims, but is doing so because Richmond has gone public.
