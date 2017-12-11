KSP on winter driving: 'It can be a deadly combination if you’re not prepared'

KSP reminds drivers to plan ahead, make sure all passengers are properly restrained and ensure their vehicle is properly maintained to handle the effects of cold temperatures. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – With the potential for snow in the forecast this week, Kentucky State Police (KSP) is advising motorists to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions.

"Winter driving can present formidable challenges including sleet, snow, slick roads, freezing temperatures and reduced visibility," KSP spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson said. "It can be a deadly combination if you’re not prepared."

KSP reported that slippery roads were a contributing factor in 12,412 crashes and 51 highway deaths in 2016.

Lawson said the KSP heavily depends on its social media to get pertinent information to citizens when winter weather hits the Commonwealth.

"We have had great success using Twitter, Facebook and the KSP Mobile App to share winter weather updates," Lawson noted. "We encourage drivers to download our free mobile app so they will have real-time traffic updates when planning winter travel."

KSP reminds drivers to plan ahead, make sure all passengers are properly restrained and ensure their vehicle is properly maintained to handle the effects of cold temperatures.

"We ask everyone to please remember to be patient," Lawson said. "Bad weather often produces an unusually high volume of requests for service. Plus, the capabilities of first responders are limited, which increases response time."

KSP's other safe winter travel tips include:

Check road and weather conditions before you leave.

before you leave. Reduce speed in wintery conditions.

Leave early – allow more travel time; expect delays.

Increase distance between vehicles – the ability to stop is significantly affected on snow-covered or icy roadways.

Clear all windows on your vehicle prior to travel – having unobstructed vision is vital to avoid running off of the road or having a collision.

Ensure your windshield washer fluid is full and that you use an anti-ice solution.

Turn on your vehicle’s headlamps. Remove any dirt, mud or snow.

Use caution on bridges and overpasses as they are susceptible to freezing before roadways.

Avoid using cruise control which can cause a vehicle’s wheels to continue turning on a slippery surface when speed needs to be decreased.

Ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas in the event you are stranded for an extended period of time.

Charge your cellular phone prior to departure.

Always dress warmly and keep a blanket in the vehicle.

Carry a winter survival kit that includes items such as blankets, a first-aid kit, a can and waterproof matches (to melt snow for water), windshield scraper, booster cables, road maps, tool kit, bag of sand or cat litter (to pour on ice or snow for added traction), collapsible shovel, flashlight and extra batteries.

KSP is also requesting travelers to observe for stranded motorists. If you see or suspect that someone is stranded, contact KSP at 1-800-222-5555.

