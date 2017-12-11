Local military families receive Christmas gifts early

Operation Homefront and volunteers handed out food and gifts at the American Legion in Elizabethtown Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - National organization Operation Homefront helped 200 local military families get ready for the holiday season.

Families that pre-registered got non-perishable groceries, a gift card, and a board game.

"The need is always there. That is why we always encourage community partners to come together and rally around us," Kristen Henry, Programs Manager of Operation Homefront, said.

Henry says it cost about $10,000 dollars to help 200 families in WAVE Country with the meals, gift cards, and games. The event is sponsored entirely by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of Kentucky.

"A lot of the times they go short during the holiday season," Fred Noe said. "Maybe their loved one is off overseas. So for us to give back to them is very special for us."

Noe is a Master Distiller for Jim Beam. He donated his time to the event. He passed out nonperishable groceries, to help families save money.

"I have four kids so sometimes money is kind of tight, especially if you are on a budget," Travis Hanley said.

Hanley is in the army. He and his family have participated in the Holiday Meal for Military program ever since arriving at Fort Knox almost three years ago.

"This is amazing. As soon as you walk through the door they greet you," Hanley said. "There is someone walking around with you and helping in any way possible."

Operation Homefront helps 8,000 families across the country. The Holiday Meal for Military program started in 2009 in Utica, New York.

