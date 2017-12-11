Coffee shop wants to be Denver's first legal marijuana club

By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) - Colorado's largest city is reviewing the first application from a business seeking to be among the nation's first legal marijuana clubs, a step that comes more than a year after voters approved a bring-your-own pot measure.
Dan Rowland, a spokesman for the Denver department that regulates marijuana businesses, said the city received the application from the Coffee Joint on Friday.
Co-owners Rita Tsalyuk and Kirill Merkulov plan to charge a $5 entry fee if they're approved for the license. Customers could use edible pot products or vaporizing pens inside, and the shop would sell food, host events and provide free coffee or tea, she said.
Denver voters approved the clubs in a 2016 ballot measure, but it took nine months for the city to start accepting applications. Advocates have complained that state restrictions preventing pot use at any business with a liquor license and the city's own rules unfairly limited potential locations for the clubs.
For instance, the city required pot clubs to be twice as far from schools and anywhere else children gather as liquor stores.
Customers buying marijuana products often ask where they are allowed to legally use it, and employees have few answers for tourists staying in hotels that ban marijuana use, Tsalyuk said.
Colorado law doesn't address pot clubs. In some cities, they are tolerated, while others operate secretly.
Other states with legal marijuana are at a standstill for developing rules governing places to consume pot products, including Alaska, where state regulators have delayed discussion of rules for retail shops until spring.
It could be months before Denver residents and tourists would be allowed to legally vape or eat pot products at the Coffee Joint. The city said it has just started to review the application and a public hearing will probably be scheduled within two to three months.
In the meantime, Tsalyuk and Merkulov want to open their business before the end of the year as a traditional coffee shop. For their 1,850-square-foot space, they plan to convert a garage to a space for "vape and paint" events, open a smaller room for private events and put in comfortable furniture.
"We want to give a better name to the cannabis industry and be good for residents, too," Tsalyuk said.
The proposal has the backing of a local neighborhood association, which submitted a letter of support to the city. Applicants have to show community support for their proposal as part of the licensing process.
Aubrey Lavizzo, a member of the La Alma Lincoln Park Neighborhood Association, said the club backers attended two of their meetings and invited members to tour the dispensary.
"They've shown us that they really want to be good neighbors," said Lavizzo, a veterinarian who has had a clinic in the neighborhood for over 30 years.
Merkulov said they are aware of the national and global spotlight on the industry.
"It's a new apex," he said. "We hope to prove this can be managed well and be safe."
___
Associated Press writer Colleen Slevin contributed to this report.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore >>
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he has ordered extra security at mass transit hubs in his state following the pipe bomb explosion in a passageway near Times SquareMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>
The Los Angeles subway system is expanding, and so too are the number of prehistoric fossils being recovered as crews dig beneath the cityMore >>
Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social mediaMore >>
Wounded by allegations of sexual misconduct with teens, Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore has largely disappeared from the traditional campaign trail in the race for U.S. Senate, relying on surrogates and social mediaMore >>
Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concernsMore >>
Children's injuries and deaths from window blinds have not stalled over 26 years despite decades of safety concernsMore >>
President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just countryMore >>
President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the leaders and foot soldiers of the civil rights movement whose sacrifices help make the United States a fairer and more just countryMore >>
Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim worldMore >>
Angry crowds of worshippers lash out against Trump across the Muslim worldMore >>
The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capitalMore >>
The Latest: Hundreds rally in Indian-controlled Kashmir against Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel 's capitalMore >>
Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol HillMore >>
Congress has passed a stopgap spending bill to prevent a government shutdown this weekend and buy time for challenging talks on a wide range of unfinished business on Capitol HillMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance DayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation declaring it to be National Pearl Harbor Remembrance DayMore >>
An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.More >>
An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out every year as a holiday treat for delivery people.More >>