Injured Louisville RB Jeremy Smith gets release to transfer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville senior running back Jeremy Smith plans to transfer after sustaining a season-ending foot injury in September.

Cardinals spokesman Rocco Gasparro said Monday night in a text message that coach Bobby Petrino granted Smith's request for a release to transfer. Louisville's top returning rusher entering this season played one game and was injured in practice two days before the team faced defending national champion Clemson.

The 6-foot-2, 224-pound Smith transferred from Fresno City Community College after one season and rushed for 270 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore. He had 382 yards rushing in 2016 and ranked third on the team with eight TDs.

