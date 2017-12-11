2 arrested for Harrison County burglary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men face multiple charges after police said they stole from a construction site.

Indiana State Police say they were called to a construction site off Fairview Church Road in Harrison County on November 27.

ISP said two men stole new appliances and other construction materials totaling over $4,500. The victim allegedly told police that propane tanks were stolen from the property a few weeks earlier.

A camera was hidden on the property and caught 35-year-old Jonathon Taylor and 41-year-old Buster Embry police said, loading the items into a 1990’s Chevrolet Astro van.

The van along with Taylor and Embry were spotted Sunday in Corydon. A Harrison County Deputy contacted ISP troopers who arrested the pair after they started noticing items that matched the description of the items taken from the home on Fairview Church Road.

Both are charged with burglary and theft and are being held at the Harrison County jail.

