Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Blackford 70, Muncie Burris 47
Martinsville 67, Plainfield 64, 2OT
Mishawaka 59, Elkhart Christian 52
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cannelton 40, Washington Catholic 27
Alexandria 77, Wes-Del 46
Clay City 74, N. Central (Farmersburg) 60
Ev. Bosse 50, Wood Memorial 44
Horizon Christian 36, Southside Christian 17
Knightstown 56, S. Decatur 41
Liberty Christian 67, Muncie Burris 28
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 62, Carmi White County, Ill. 52
Owen Valley 60, S. Putnam 46
Tri-County 60, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 38
Tri-West 51, Bethesda Christian 48
Vincennes Rivet 70, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 37
