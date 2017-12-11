Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Blackford 70, Muncie Burris 47

Martinsville 67, Plainfield 64, 2OT

Mishawaka 59, Elkhart Christian 52

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cannelton 40, Washington Catholic 27

Alexandria 77, Wes-Del 46

Clay City 74, N. Central (Farmersburg) 60

Ev. Bosse 50, Wood Memorial 44

Horizon Christian 36, Southside Christian 17

Knightstown 56, S. Decatur 41

Liberty Christian 67, Muncie Burris 28

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 62, Carmi White County, Ill. 52

Owen Valley 60, S. Putnam 46

Tri-County 60, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 38

Tri-West 51, Bethesda Christian 48

Vincennes Rivet 70, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 37

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.