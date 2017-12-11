Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Southridge 67, Corydon 43

Alexandria 63, Taylor 56

Barr-Reeve 63, N. Knox 35

Calumet 77, Whiting 58

Chesterton 69, E. Chicago Central 53

Cloverdale 72, S. Putnam 53

E. Noble 74, Churubusco 48

Eastside 65, Lakewood Park 51

Ev. Bosse 85, Ev. Memorial 59

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49, DeKalb 38

Gary 21st Century 63, LaCrosse 31

Greenwood Christian 65, Southwestern (Shelby) 45

Hammond 73, Hammond Clark 44

Hanover Central 81, Rensselaer 61

Henderson Co., Ky. 67, Ev. Reitz 60

Heritage Hills 55, Hancock Co., Ky. 35

Hutsonville High School, Ill. 71, N. Central (Farmersburg) 64

Indpls International 76, Bethesda Christian 74, OT

Jay Co. 49, Yorktown 29

Lawrence North 64, Indpls Manual 51

Lawrenceburg 52, Harrison, Ohio 31

Leo 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 43

Loogootee 58, S. Knox 52

Madison Shawe 56, S. Decatur 52

Marion 73, Liberty Christian 41

Northfield 70, Southern Wells 67

NorthWood 56, Jimtown 25

Norwell 70, Eastbrook 62

Peru 60, Tippecanoe Valley 36

Portage 48, Lowell 40

Randolph Southern 61, Monroe Central 55

Salem 48, Springs Valley 39

Seton Catholic 56, Union (Modoc) 15

Winamac 64, Culver 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Oregon-Davis vs. New Prairie, ppd.

Hamilton vs. Central Noble, ppd.

Concord vs. S. Bend Riley, ppd.

N. Miami vs. Lakeland Christian, ppd.

Bethany Christian vs. Triton, ppd. to Jan 11.

S. Bend Career Academy vs. Clinton Christian, ppd.

Mishawaka Marian vs. Culver Academy, ppd. to Jan 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

N. Putnam 36, Indpls International 26

Batesville 37, Franklin Co. 31

Bellmont 58, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 14

Benton Central 45, Twin Lakes 31

Bloomfield 47, White River Valley 42

Bluffton 69, Southwood 50

Brownstown 59, Clarksville 31

Carroll (Flora) 34, Maconaquah 25

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 73, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48

Cascade 54, Monrovia 38

Castle 72, Ev. Harrison 37

Center Grove 45, Martinsville 37

Christian Academy 60, Rock Creek Academy 50

Clinton Central 38, Taylor 31

Clinton Prairie 55, Sheridan 49

Columbus North 68, Seymour 46

Connersville 41, Muncie Central 30

Corydon 45, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44

Crown Point 59, Highland 54

Danville 57, Decatur Central 39

DeKalb 57, Prairie Hts. 42

Delphi 64, Cass 40

Dubois 39, Crawford Co. 34

Eastern (Greentown) 56, Madison-Grant 46

Eastside 54, Lakewood Park 44

Edinburgh 50, Hauser 41, OT

Eminence 35, Christel House Academy 19

Ev. Central 63, Forest Park 37

Frankton 61, Wapahani 50

Ft. Wayne Snider 63, E. Noble 23

Greenfield 51, Shelbyville 22

Greensburg 79, Oldenburg 23

Greenwood 54, Rushville 50

Henryville 40, Silver Creek 38

Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Attucks 27

Indpls Brebeuf 30, Indpls Arlington 29

Indpls Pike 71, Indpls Perry Meridian 39

Jac-Cen-Del 60, N. Decatur 43

Jasper 50, Washington 41

Jay Co. 71, Blackford 11

Jeffersonville 61, Charlestown 40

Lafayette Catholic 75, Crawfordsville 29

Lafayette Jeff 57, McCutcheon 49

Lapel 50, Eastern Hancock 43

Mitchell 71, Shoals 21

Morristown 58, Greenwood Christian 52

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 59, Boonville 29

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60, New Palestine 47

Munster 58, Hammond Noll 56

N. Harrison 65, Paoli 39

N. Judson 62, N. White 37

New Washington 58, Lanesville 36

Noblesville 63, Anderson 62, OT

Northview 38, Terre Haute North 36

Oak Hill 45, Wabash 26

Pendleton Hts. 63, Lawrence Central 62, OT

Pioneer 49, Caston 27

Rockville 29, Seeger 24

S. Ripley 65, Switzerland Co. 21

S. Vermillion 62, Covington 52

Sullivan 70, Shakamak 37

Terre Haute South 60, Indpls Tech 28

Tri-Central 72, Frankfort 35

Trinity Lutheran 43, Austin 31

Triton Central 61, Indpls Ritter 60

Union (Dugger) 57, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 31

W. Central 51, Frontier 35

W. Lafayette 70, N. Montgomery 25

W. Noble 68, Whitko 32

W. Vigo 49, Turkey Run 29

W. Washington 67, Orleans 42

Warsaw 32, Columbia City 22

Westfield 54, Avon 35

Westville 42, Boone Grove 27

Whiteland 83, Indian Creek 63

Winchester 53, Union City 28

Zionsville 88, Kokomo 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fremont vs. Fairfield, ppd.

Glenn vs. Plymouth, ppd. to Dec 13.

Hamilton vs. Central Noble, ppd.

New Prairie vs. Mishawaka Marian, ppd.

Northridge vs. Penn, ppd.

S. Bend Clay vs. Concord, ppd. to Dec 13.

Wawasee vs. Bethany Christian, ppd.

