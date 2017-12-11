Former Prospect Asst. Police Chief sues to stop release of Facebook messages in LMPD Explorer case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Former Prospect Assistant Police Chief is trying to stop the public release of his Facebook messages.

Todd Shaw is suing Louisville Metro Government and the City of Prospect, asking for a temporary injunction.

>> Read full complaint

The messages were handed over to LMPD as part of a search warrant regarding the Explorer Program investigation. Shaw previously worked for LMPD.

Shaw said they are personal messages that aren't connected to the Explorer investigation and they portray him in an "extremely negative manner."

WAVE 3 News and several other news outlets have filed open records requests for those messages.

The messages were shared with Prospect Police, who launched an internal investigation. They have not been shared with the media.

Shaw was suspended Sept. 1 and agreed to resign in late November.

He was with LMPD for 21 years before retiring as a sergeant. He has not been charged in the Explorer investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.